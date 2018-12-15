Wentz (back) has been officially ruled out for Week 15 against the Rams, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Initially listed as doubtful, the Eagles brass must have not liked what it saw from Wentz when he was evaluated Saturday. Considering he skipped practice all week, the final verdict on his status shouldn't come as a major shock. Fortunately, he's expected to avoid surgery for the back fracture. His absence will leave Philadelphia's offense in the hands of Nick Foles, who's no stranger to big games.