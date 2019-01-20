Wentz (back) is expected to return to full health by the start of the Eagles' offseason program in April, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Once he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back, Wentz was shut down for the final three games of the regular season, all of which were Eagles victories at the direction of his replacement Nick Foles. Foles proceeded to lead the team to a wild-card win in Chicago, but the magic wore out during a divisional-round loss at New Orleans. Afterward, coach Doug Pederson committed to Wentz as Philadelphia's starting quarterback moving forward, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. While the QB situation remains somewhat murky due to Wentz's health and Foles' presence, the latter likely will be resolved before the new league year begins on March 13 as a result of fine print within his contract. Beyond that, the former expects to progress from his current place in a strengthening program to full participant in the team's offseason program.