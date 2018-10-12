Eagles' Carson Wentz: Sharp in Week 6 win
Wentz completed 26 of 36 passes for 278 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Eagles' 34-13 win over the Giants on Thursday. He also gained 14 yards on two rushes and fumbled once but recovered.
Wentz continues to round back into form with each passing game, and Thursday's effort was arguably his sharpest yet. The third-year pro completed a season-best 72.2 percent of his passes while also throwing as much as three touchdowns for the first time all season. Wentz continues to impressively steer clear of turnovers, as he's now generated three consecutive interception-less performances. The 2016 first-round pick and Alshon Jeffery also encouragingly continued to cultivate their connection Thursday, as he found the veteran receiver on eight occasions -- including for two touchdowns -- and targeted him a team-high 12 times. Wentz will look to stay hot and build on his sterling 8:1 TD:INT when the Eagles face the Panthers in a Week 7 battle.
