Eagles' Carson Wentz: Should be aggressive throwing deep
Coach Doug Pederson wants Wentz to throw deep more often in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This is in the words of Eagles GM Howie Roseman, who recently used a first-round pick on Jalen Reagor (4.47 40), a fifth-rounder on John Hightower (4.43), a sixth-rounder on Quez Watkins (4.35) and even added Marquise Goodwin (4.27) in a pick swap. Roseman hopes the offense can add a consistent downfield element for the first time since Wentz's 2017 breakout season, with the aforementioned receivers competing for snaps that went to possession targets like Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Nelson Agholor last year. Jeffery's status on the team remains tenuous, at best, while DeSean Jackson seems to be in much better standing. It could even be argued that the team now has too many deep threats and not enough possession guys in the wideout corps, but that shouldn't be much of a problem if Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders stay healthy. While it doesn't come with any guarantees, the offseason makeover at least gives Wentz a ceiling that stretches beyond his 2018-19 production.
