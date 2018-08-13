Eagles' Carson Wentz: Shows improved velocity
Wentz (knee) is throwing with more velocity at training camp than he did in 2016 or 2017, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports. "Those are things we track actually with the footballs and things that we have," said coach Doug Pederson. "We can monitor that stuff. Velocity has been up, accuracy has been up. Those are the things he's been able to work on over the course of the year."
Simple logic dictates Wentz would lose some velocity -- at least temporarily -- while working his way back from an ACL tear. Pederson said that simply hasn't been the case, suggesting that the quarterback's increased emphasis on lower body strength is paying dividends in an unexpected way. While Pederson's words are encouraging, throwing velocity is far from the biggest concern for a quarterback returning from a major knee injury. The real question is whether Wentz will display the same escapability that helped him create so many big plays last season, as it will be tough to regain full confidence in his knee if he feels less agile and explosive. He's been held out of full-team drills for most of training camp and may not play at all during the preseason, but the Eagles still hope to have Wentz under center for Week 1 against the Falcons.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: May not play in preseason•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Held out of team work again•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Limited to side work Tuesday•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Participates in team contact drills•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Progresses to team drills•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Sidestepping PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...