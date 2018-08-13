Wentz (knee) is throwing with more velocity at training camp than he did in 2016 or 2017, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports. "Those are things we track actually with the footballs and things that we have," said coach Doug Pederson. "We can monitor that stuff. Velocity has been up, accuracy has been up. Those are the things he's been able to work on over the course of the year."

Simple logic dictates Wentz would lose some velocity -- at least temporarily -- while working his way back from an ACL tear. Pederson said that simply hasn't been the case, suggesting that the quarterback's increased emphasis on lower body strength is paying dividends in an unexpected way. While Pederson's words are encouraging, throwing velocity is far from the biggest concern for a quarterback returning from a major knee injury. The real question is whether Wentz will display the same escapability that helped him create so many big plays last season, as it will be tough to regain full confidence in his knee if he feels less agile and explosive. He's been held out of full-team drills for most of training camp and may not play at all during the preseason, but the Eagles still hope to have Wentz under center for Week 1 against the Falcons.