Wentz (knee) will open training camp Thursday with individual and 7-on-7 drills, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Avoiding the PUP list is a significant development for Wentz, who suffered a torn ACL and additional damage to his left knee Dec. 10. Both the player and team have expressed confidence in the quarterback recovering in time for Week 1, but the nature of the injury is such that that isn't a guarantee. Wentz actually took part in 7-on-7 work during the offseason program, so the next step will be progressing to team drills, which will be determined via consultation with the Eagles' medical staff.

