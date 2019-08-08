Wentz won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Titans, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

This was more or less expected, but the Eagles will want Wentz to get some run before the exhibition slate concludes after he missed action late last season due to a stress fracture in his back. His next chance to do so will be next Thursday in Jacksonville versus former stand-in Nick Foles. In Wentz's absence, Nate Sudfeld will get the starting nod, with Clayton Thorson and Cody Kessler to follow.

