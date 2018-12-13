Wentz will undergo an MRI on Thursday as the Eagles look to determine the extent of the back injury he's nursed for several weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Citing a source, Schefter relays that it's unlikely Wentz will play Sunday against the Rams, which matches what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported a day earlier. Coach Doug Pederson has thus far been unwilling to rule Wentz out for Week 15, but the quarterback's absence from practice Wednesday and need for an MRI a day later doesn't inspire much confidence in his health. Schefter notes that Wentz received some scans on his back Wednesday that proved inconclusive, so the MRI will hopefully offer a clearer picture of his outlook for both this week and beyond. With Wentz not expected to practice again Thursday, Nick Foles will work with the first-team offense in preparation for a likely starting assignment this weekend.