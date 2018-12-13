Eagles' Carson Wentz: Slated for MRI
Wentz will undergo an MRI on Thursday as the Eagles look to determine the extent of the back injury he's nursed for several weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Citing a source, Schefter relays that it's unlikely Wentz will play Sunday against the Rams, which matches what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported a day earlier. Coach Doug Pederson has thus far been unwilling to rule Wentz out for Week 15, but the quarterback's absence from practice Wednesday and need for an MRI a day later doesn't inspire much confidence in his health. Schefter notes that Wentz received some scans on his back Wednesday that proved inconclusive, so the MRI will hopefully offer a clearer picture of his outlook for both this week and beyond. With Wentz not expected to practice again Thursday, Nick Foles will work with the first-team offense in preparation for a likely starting assignment this weekend.
