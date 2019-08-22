Eagles' Carson Wentz: Slated to rest Thursday
Wentz is not in line to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
With the Eagles playing is safe with Wentz after all, Cody Kessler is in line to draw the start at QB for the team Thursday. Wentz's next game action will thus have to wait until Week 1.
