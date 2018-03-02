Eagles' Carson Wentz: Status uncertain for season opener
Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said Wednesday that he was uncertain that Wentz (knee) would be ready to start Philadelphia's season opener, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Wentz is less than three months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL in mid-December, so the Eagles likely won't have a better idea on a return timeline for the quarterback until after their offseason program concludes. Though Nick Foles performed admirably in the postseason in Wentz's stead while leading Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl title, the 2016 No. 2 overall pick is in no danger of losing his starting job after submitting an MVP-worthy campaign prior to suffering the season-ending injury in Week 14. That being said, until there's more clarity on when Wentz will be able to return to the field, the Eagles could be reluctant to shop Foles around to other quarterback-needy teams.
