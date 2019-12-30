Eagles' Carson Wentz: Steady in Sunday's win
Wentz completed 23 of 40 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Giants.
Boston Scott ended up being the hero of the Eagles' division-clinching win, but Wentz was steady in guiding the club into the playoffs. The fourth-year QB finishes the regular season with a career-high 4,039 passing yards -- an amazing total, considering all the injuries Philadelphia has had to deal with at wide receiver and tight end -- and a 27:7 TD:INT, but even on home turf he'll face a tough test in the wild-card round next weekend against the Seahawks.
