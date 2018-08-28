Coach Doug Pederson said he will privately make a decision by Friday between Wentz and Nick Foles for the Week 1 start against Atlanta, PennLive.com's Daniel Gallen reports.

Pederson said he may wait until 90 minutes before the season opener to reveal his starter, but NJ.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks would be surprised if the information doesn't leak out over the weekend. The two quarterbacks have handled an even split of practice reps this week, albeit with the stipulation that Wentz still hasn't been cleared for contact. Based on his previous comments, Pederson figures to consult with the Eagles' medical staff before making a final call on Wentz's status for next Thursday's game against the Falcons. For what it's worth, Shorr-Parks and Philly Voice.com's Jimmy Kempski both believe the Eagles have dropped clues which suggest Wentz will get the Week 1 nod.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jalen-ramsey.jpg

    Updated DST and kicker tiers

    Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...