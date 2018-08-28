Coach Doug Pederson said he will privately make a decision by Friday between Wentz and Nick Foles for the Week 1 start against Atlanta, PennLive.com's Daniel Gallen reports.

Pederson said he may wait until 90 minutes before the season opener to reveal his starter, but NJ.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks would be surprised if the information doesn't leak out over the weekend. The two quarterbacks have handled an even split of practice reps this week, albeit with the stipulation that Wentz still hasn't been cleared for contact. Based on his previous comments, Pederson figures to consult with the Eagles' medical staff before making a final call on Wentz's status for next Thursday's game against the Falcons. For what it's worth, Shorr-Parks and Philly Voice.com's Jimmy Kempski both believe the Eagles have dropped clues which suggest Wentz will get the Week 1 nod.