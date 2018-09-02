Wentz (knee) still hadn't been cleared for contact as of Sunday morning, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Coach Doug Pederson admitted as much at his Sunday media session, yet also expressed frustration with a recent report that said Nick Foles will start Thursday's season opener against Atlanta. Pederson still isn't ready to make an announcement on a starter, though his comments from last week suggest he's already made the decision privately. The team may wait until Thursday for the official announcement.