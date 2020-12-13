Though Wentz will back up rookie QB Jalen Hurts in Sunday's game against the Saints, the Eagles "still have every intention to keep Wentz and have him be a major part of their team," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In the wake of Wentz's struggles this season, the 3-8-1 Eagles -- who've dropped four straight games -- elected to turn to Hurts (the No. 53 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft) in Week 14. That said, Schefter suggests the team still believes that down the road Wentz can return to his prior level of play. In any case, a decision on the signal-caller's future with the franchise is slated to arrive by the second day of the 2021 league year (in March), when Wentz's $22 million base salary for 2022 would become fully guaranteed and his $10 million 2021 roster bonus is in line to be paid out.