Wentz (back) is still working his way back to health and hopes to be ready for OTAs in May, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wentz avoided surgery after missing the final five games (including playoffs) of the 2018 campaign, but it's nonetheless been a slow process to recover from a stress fracture in his back. He's present Monday for the start of the Eagles' voluntary offseason program, with his rehab presumably allowing for some degree of strength and conditioning work. The 26-year-old quarterback is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, though it's only a matter of time before the Eagles exercise the fifth-year option. General manager Howie Roseman has already acknowledged the possibility of Wentz receiving a contract extension this spring or summer. Philadelphia upgraded his supporting cast during the offseason with the additions of wide receiver DeSean Jackson (Achilles) and running back Jordan Howard.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...