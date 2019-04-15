Eagles' Carson Wentz: Still recovering from fracture
Wentz (back) is still working his way back to health and hopes to be ready for OTAs in May, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Wentz avoided surgery after missing the final five games (including playoffs) of the 2018 campaign, but it's nonetheless been a slow process to recover from a stress fracture in his back. He's present Monday for the start of the Eagles' voluntary offseason program, with his rehab presumably allowing for some degree of strength and conditioning work. The 26-year-old quarterback is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, though it's only a matter of time before the Eagles exercise the fifth-year option. General manager Howie Roseman has already acknowledged the possibility of Wentz receiving a contract extension this spring or summer. Philadelphia upgraded his supporting cast during the offseason with the additions of wide receiver DeSean Jackson (Achilles) and running back Jordan Howard.
