Wentz completed 33 of 50 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-23 loss in Tennessee. He also rushed for eight yards and fumbled during the contest.

Wentz enjoyed reconnecting with some old friends on Sunday. First, he found Jordan Matthews streaking down field for a 56-yard score, Matthews ' first touchdown since putting the green back on. Then, in the third quarter, Wentz completed a dart for a 16-yard score to Alshon Jeffery in his season debut. The Eagles haven't put up as many points as Wentz's numbers would seem to indicate in his two weeks back on the job, but the third-year quarterback has looked quick and accurate with the ball thus far this season, a necessity given the fact that his line has surrendered nine sacks in two weeks. A suddenly vulnerable Minnesota defense could provide a reprieve on Sunday.