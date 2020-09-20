Wentz completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 242 yards and two interceptions in the Eagles' 37-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

He added seven yards on two carries. The Eagles are now 0-2 after back-to-back losses to the Washington Football Team and Rams, and Wentz has not been productive. After being sacked eight times in Week 1, his offensive line gave up no sacks to Aaron Donald and Co., yet Wentz was unable to get anything going in this one. Philly will look to get back on track next week as the schedule lightens up in an easier matchup with Cincinnati, where Wentz could find some renewed success.