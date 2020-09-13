Wentz completed 24 of 42 pass attempts for 270 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Washington. He also lost a fumble.

Wentz started strong in this one, throwing a touchdown pass to Zach Ertz on the opening drive and added another to Dallas Goedert to put his side up 17-0 in the second quarter. He struggled from that point on, however, as the ferocious Washington pass-rush resulted in eight sacks and three turnovers to turn the game on its head in the second half of this disappointing loss. Wentz has struggled in the face of pressure during his NFL career and he could be in for more of the same this season if a patchwork offensive line can't rise to the occasion. With that said, another tough task could be in store next Sunday against the Eagles.