Wentz completed 21 of 31 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Giants. He also carried six times for 22 yards.

Wentz struggled to make plays down the field in this one, finishing with a miserable 5.7 yards per attempt. He managed to avoid turning the ball over after doing so three times in the first two weeks, and was also able to make a couple of nifty plays in the running game. Wentz could struggle at times this season due to a lack of elite playmakers around him, but he was coming off back-to-back games with over 300 yards through the air and will look to return to that type of production next week against the Chargers.