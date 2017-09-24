Eagles' Carson Wentz: Struggles in narrow win over Giants
Wentz completed 21 of 31 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Giants. He also carried six times for 22 yards.
Wentz struggled to make plays down the field in this one, finishing with a miserable 5.7 yards per attempt. He managed to avoid turning the ball over after doing so three times in the first two weeks, and was also able to make a couple of nifty plays in the running game. Wentz could struggle at times this season due to a lack of elite playmakers around him, but he was coming off back-to-back games with over 300 yards through the air and will look to return to that type of production next week against the Chargers.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Posts big numbers in loss to Chiefs•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Throws two touchdowns in win over Redskins•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Tosses two touchdowns•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Won't play much against Bills•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Throws touchdown on lone drive•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Playing in preseason opener•
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...