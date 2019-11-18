Wentz completed 20 of 40 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown while adding 17 rushing yards on three carries in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Patriots.

The Eagles weren't having much success moving the ball early, but the offense really stagnated after right tackle Lane Johnson was knocked out of the game with a head injury, and Wentz ended up taking five sacks on the afternoon while posting a season low in completion percentage. The 26-year-old QB hasn't topped 240 passing yards or thrown multiple TDs in any of the last four games, and if Johnson's injury keeps him sidelined in Week 12, Wentz could be in for further struggles against the Seahawks.