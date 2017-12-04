Wentz completed 29 of 45 passes for 348 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Seahawks. He added 30 rushing yards on six carries while losing one of two fumbles.

Sunday served as one of Wentz's toughest matchups of the season going against the Seahawks' eighth-ranked pass defense. While he made some exceptional plays -- including a 51-yard bomb to Nelson Agholor while being taken to the ground -- Wentz also made a couple of errant throws and even fumbled through the back of the end zone at one point. It wasn't a particularly bad showing statistically, as the 348 passing yards set a season high, but we've seen better from Wentz thus far during his breakout season. He'll look to rebound against a surging Rams team in Week 14, possibly without his top target, Zach Ertz (head).