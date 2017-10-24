Wentz completed 17 of 25 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 34-24 win over the Redskins. He also rushed eight times for 63 yards.

Wentz continued his fantastic second season by matching his career high in touchdown passes and setting a new personal best in rushing yards. Not only did Wentz display his arm strength on a 64-yard bomb to give the Eagles their first touchdown late in the second quarter, but his other three scores showed precision in the red zone, including a remarkable nine-yard toss to Corey Clement while taking a hit. Along with leading his team to the NFL's best record through seven weeks, Wentz now paces the league with 17 touchdown passes, putting him at the forefront of the MVP conversation around the season's mid-way mark.