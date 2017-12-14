Eagles' Carson Wentz: Surgery goes well Wednesday
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said Wednesday that the surgery Wentz (knee) required to repair a torn ACL went "very well," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Wentz wasted no time in going under the knife, as his surgery came just two days after he was diagnosed with the ligament damage in his left knee. Lurie said that Wentz opted to have the procedure done as quickly as possible so he could begin rehabbing in advance of the 2018 season. It's too early for the Eagles to offer up a firm timetable for Wentz's return, but even if he makes a speedy recovery, he'll still likely face limitations on some level when training camp opens in the summer.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Undergoes surgery Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Surgery on torn ACL imminent•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Out for season with ACL tear•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: May have avoided complete ACL tear•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Headed for MRI on Monday•
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...