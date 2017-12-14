Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said Wednesday that the surgery Wentz (knee) required to repair a torn ACL went "very well," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wentz wasted no time in going under the knife, as his surgery came just two days after he was diagnosed with the ligament damage in his left knee. Lurie said that Wentz opted to have the procedure done as quickly as possible so he could begin rehabbing in advance of the 2018 season. It's too early for the Eagles to offer up a firm timetable for Wentz's return, but even if he makes a speedy recovery, he'll still likely face limitations on some level when training camp opens in the summer.