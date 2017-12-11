Wentz will undergo surgery on the torn ACL in his left knee in "a couple of days," Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Monday dawned with confirmation of Wentz's diagnosis, ending his second season in one fell swoop. While the injury is contained to his ACL, per Mortensen, he also confirmed with Dr. James Andrews that expectations for a speedy recovery "should be tempered." Consequently, Wentz's likely 9-to-12 month recovery timetable is the one to keep in mind, which would sideline the quarterback until the start of training camp, at the earliest, and potentially well into the 2018 season. For the remainder of this campaign, Nick Foles will direct the Eagles offense, with Nate Sudfeld handling backup duty.