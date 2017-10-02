Eagles' Carson Wentz: Takes backseat to rushing game
Wentz completed 17 of 31 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-24 road win over the Chargers.
Wentz also added 14 yards on six carries, accounting for a tiny portion of Philadelphia's 214 rushing yards. After starting the season with consecutive 300-yard passing performances, he's been overshadowed by a prolific rushing game the past two weeks as LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood have emerged to form an effective three-headed monster. The Eagles' shaky pass defense should ensure there are still some weeks when Wentz needs to air it out, and the addition of a competent rushing attack at least figures to bolster his efficiency in the long run. He draws a tricky Week 5 home matchup with an Arizona defense that's been strong against both the run and the pass.
