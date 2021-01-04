Wentz (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday versus Washington.
As expected, Wentz is a healthy scratch for the Eagles' regular-season finale. Jalen Hurts will continue to direct Philadelphia's offense, with Nate Sudfeld backing him up. Wentz will enter the offseason with a cloud hanging over his head after falling apart enough to force the hand of coach Doug Pederson. Overall, Wentz had career lows in completion percentage (57), passing yards (2,620) and touchdown passes (16), while notching career highs in interceptions (15) and rushing TDs (five).