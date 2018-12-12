Wentz is dealing with back soreness and tightness and won't participate in practice Wednesday, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Coach Doug Pederson characterized Wentz's absence as more of a rest day, but also was unwilling to fully commit to the quarterback suiting up Sunday against the Rams. The Eagles will likely take a day-to-day approach in evaluating Wentz this week before ultimately rendering a verdict on his status. Nick Foles will earn the first-team reps at Wednesday's practice and would draw the Week 15 starting nod if Wentz isn't able to give it a go.