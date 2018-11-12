Wentz completed 32 of 44 pass attempts for 360 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Wentz was extremely efficient in this one, but he did suffer an ugly interception that appeared to be thrown directly at Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Despite taking the loss, the sophomore gunslinger was able to set a new season high in passing yards against the Cowboys' fifth-ranked passing defense. Wentz has actually taken a big step forward in both accuracy (71 percent) and downfield success (8.0 yards per attempt) compared to last year's near-MVP numbers, while also maintaining an excellent 5.0 TD:INT ratio. The 25-year-old will lead an Eagles club hungry for a win into New Orleans for what should be a high-scoring affair Sunday.