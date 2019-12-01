Eagles' Carson Wentz: Throws three TDs in Week 13 loss
Wentz completed 28 of 46 pass attempts for 310 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 37-31 loss to Miami.
The 26-year-old signal-caller finally got things going from a statistical perspective in Week 13, accounting for multiple TD throws and eclipsing the 260-yard passing mark for the first time in his past six outings. While Wentz is one of the NFL's most athletic quarterbacks behind the line of scrimmage, his rushing upside has been limited for fantasy purposes, as he only has one rushing score all season and averages fewer than 16 yards per game on the ground. Despite it having been a somewhat pedestrian season for Wentz to this point, he's a high upside play heading into a Week 14 matchup against a Giants defense that conceded 243 passing yards and four touchdowns to Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.
