Wentz completed 28 of 39 pass attempts with three touchdowns and no interceptions during Sunday's 32-27 win over the Redskins. He also carried three times for six yards.

Wentz started off slowly, but he hit a rhythm and ultimately finished having completed 72 percent of his passes. A large chunk of his production came on a pair of deep touchdown passes do DeSean Jackson, and he was a bit unfortunate not to receive credit for a fourth as his flip pass which resulted in an Alshon Jeffery touchdown was ruled to have behind the line of scrimmage. He also showcased his mobility when extending plays, although that didn't translate into much rushing yardage. All in all it was a strong season debut for Wentz, who was hampered by injuries late last season. He could be involved in a high-scoring affair on the road against the Falcons next Sunday.