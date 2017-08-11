Play

Wentz completed all four of his passing attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener against the Packers.

Wentz only played Philadelphia's first drive of the game, but that's all the time he needed to turn in a stellar performance. The quarterback's night was highlighted by his final snap, when he evaded a would-be sack to deliver a 38-yard touchdown to rookie Mack Hollins.

