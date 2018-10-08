Wentz completed 24 of 35 pass attempts for 311 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings. He also carried five times for 26 yards and lost a fumble in the game.

Wentz completed 69 percent of his passes and connected with eight different receivers as he averaged 8.9 yards per attempt. The offense moved slowly early in the game, but he completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Wendell Smallwood in the third quarter and connected with Zach Ertz for a seven-yard score as time ran down in the fourth. Wentz looked a bit rusty in his season debut, but he's been excellent over his last two games, when he's totaled 659 passing yards and four touchdowns compared to no interceptions. He'll look to build off another strong effort Thursday against the Giants.