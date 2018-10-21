Wentz completed 30 of 37 pass attempts for 310 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Panthers. He also carried three times for three yards and lost a fumble in the 21-17 loss.

Wentz completed an impressive 81 percent of his attempts as he surpassed 300 passing yards for the third time in the last four games. He did lose a fumble at one point, but he went without an interception and now sports a shiny 9:0 TD:INT over his last four games. Wentz has done little as a runner and has just 61 rush yards to his name through five games, but he's clearly rounded into top form as a passer. He'll look to put on another strong performance next Sunday against the Jaguars.