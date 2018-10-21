Eagles' Carson Wentz: Throws two TDs versus Panthers
Wentz completed 30 of 37 pass attempts for 310 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Panthers. He also carried three times for three yards and lost a fumble in the 21-17 loss.
Wentz completed an impressive 81 percent of his attempts as he surpassed 300 passing yards for the third time in the last four games. He did lose a fumble at one point, but he went without an interception and now sports a shiny 9:0 TD:INT over his last four games. Wentz has done little as a runner and has just 61 rush yards to his name through five games, but he's clearly rounded into top form as a passer. He'll look to put on another strong performance Sunday against the Jaguars.
