Wentz completed 18 of 32 passes for 211 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while adding seven yards on a pair of rushing attempts and throwing a successful two-point conversion in Sunday's 33-10 win over the 49ers.

Wentz wasn't asked to do much with his team grabbing a 17-0 halftime lead, but still raised his passing touchdown total to a league-leading 19. His two touchdown passes couldn't have been much more different, as he connected with Zach Ertz from one yard out in the second quarter and hit Alshon Jeffery for a 53-yarder in the third. Wentz also made up for a missed PAT by kicker Jake Elliott with a two-point conversion to Jeffery that was sandwiched between the quarterback's pair of touchdown passes.