Eagles' Carson Wentz: Throws two touchdowns in win over Redskins
Wentz completed 26 of 39 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Redskins. He also gained six yards on four carries and lost a fumble.
Wentz enjoyed an eventful first half that included a pair of touchdown passes, a fumble on a sack and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. However, he settled down in the second half, and while he didn't generate much downfield, he did enough to allow the defense to close out the game. Wentz connected efficiently with Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor, but he struggled to produce when targeting Alshon Jeffery. The second-year pro has more weapons at his disposal this season and will look to build off a successful debut next Sunday at Kansas City.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Tosses two touchdowns•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Won't play much against Bills•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Throws touchdown on lone drive•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Playing in preseason opener•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Hosting workouts with teammates•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Undergoes surgery to correct vision•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...