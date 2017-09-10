Wentz completed 26 of 39 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Redskins. He also gained six yards on four carries and lost a fumble.

Wentz enjoyed an eventful first half that included a pair of touchdown passes, a fumble on a sack and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. However, he settled down in the second half, and while he didn't generate much downfield, he did enough to allow the defense to close out the game. Wentz connected efficiently with Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor, but he struggled to produce when targeting Alshon Jeffery. The second-year pro has more weapons at his disposal this season and will look to build off a successful debut next Sunday at Kansas City.