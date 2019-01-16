Wentz will be the Eagles' starting quarterback in 2019, Tim MCManus of ESPN reports.

Coach Doug Pederson wasted no time clarifying Wentz was still the franchise quarterback while basically saying goodbye to Nick Foles in the same breath. The latter is 30 and will cost more than $20 million to keep, and while he won a Super Bowl MVP, it was the 26-year-old former first-round pick who laid much of the groundwork for that Super-Bowl run with MVP-caliber play of his own. Unfortunately, injury kept Wentz out of a second straight playoff run as he was diagnosed with a fractured back vertebra prior to Week 15 and missed the rest of the season. His back will not require surgery and should be fully healed in the next two months. The North Dakota State product finished 2018 having completed 279 of 401 passing attempts for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eleven games. On a per-game basis, those numbers compare favorably to his year prior, but it should also be noted that his rushing took a hit in the first year back from a torn ACL. Wentz ran the ball barely half as many times as a year ago and managed a career-low 93 rushing yards in the process. Showing some recovered mobility in the preseason would boost his fantasy stock heading into 2019, but staying healthy will be most important for both team and player.