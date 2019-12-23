Wentz completed 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Cowboys.

He also added 22 rushing yards on six carries. The fourth-year QB topped 300 passing yards for the third time in the last four games, a feat he managed only twice in the first 11 contests this season, and Wentz's improved play has the Eagles on the brink of an NFC East title. They'll look to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17 on the road against the Giants, a team Wentz lit up for 325 yards and two TDs in their last meeting.