Eagles' Carson Wentz: Tops 300 yards in crucial win
Wentz completed 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Cowboys.
He also added 22 rushing yards on six carries. The fourth-year QB topped 300 passing yards for the third time in the last four games, a feat he managed only twice in the first 11 contests this season, and Wentz's improved play has the Eagles on the brink of an NFC East title. They'll look to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17 on the road against the Giants, a team Wentz lit up for 325 yards and two TDs in their last meeting.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: More late-game heroics•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Leads comeback win•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Throws three TDs in Week 13 loss•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Puts in full practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Dealing with minor bruise•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Has heavy wrap on right hand•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...