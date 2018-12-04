Wentz completed 27 of 39 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 28-13 win over the Redskins. He also threw a successful two-point conversion.

Wentz got the Eagles off to a strong start, throwing a six-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate on the team's first offensive series. He later threw a bad interception while attempting to hit Alshon Jeffery for a five-yard touchdown to begin the third quarter, but responded by hitting Jordan Matthews on a four-yard score on Philly's next drive. Considering Wentz boasted just one touchdown versus three interceptions over his prior two outings, Monday's two-touchdown performance was a needed improvement, and his 300-plus yards marked the fifth time he's reached that plateau this season. With an important victory to boot, Wentz will now prepare for a Week 14 showdown at the surging Cowboys.