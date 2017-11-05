Wentz completed 15 of 27 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 51-23 romp of Denver. He added eight yards on the ground.

Wentz could have padded his numbers had he not been pulled in the fourth quarter with Philly up by multiple scores. Wentz looked like he was playing chess while a top-10 Broncos defense was playing checkers, selling a number of play fakes before connecting with his targets on numerous down-field throws. After taking some lumps earlier in the season, Wentz has now tossed 17 touchdowns to three picks in his last five games and looks like a bonafide MVP candidate heading into the the bye.