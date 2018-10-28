Eagles' Carson Wentz: Tosses three scores in London win
Wentz (back) completed 21 of 30 passes for 286 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding 28 yards on six rushing attempts and losing a fumble in Sunday's 24-18 victory over the Jaguars in London.
Wentz's mouthful of a stat line helped his team improve to 4-4 with a win over a ferocious, albeit depleted, Jacksonville defense. He hit tight end Dallas Goedert for a 32-yard score with 29 seconds left in the first half, then added second-half touchdowns to running back Wendell Smallwood (36 yards) and tight end Zach Ertz (five yards). Wentz and the Eagles will be on bye in Week 9, giving the quarterback an opportunity to travel back stateside and rest the back injury that limited his practice participation leading up to this contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...