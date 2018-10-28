Wentz (back) completed 21 of 30 passes for 286 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding 28 yards on six rushing attempts and losing a fumble in Sunday's 24-18 victory over the Jaguars in London.

Wentz's mouthful of a stat line helped his team improve to 4-4 with a win over a ferocious, albeit depleted, Jacksonville defense. He hit tight end Dallas Goedert for a 32-yard score with 29 seconds left in the first half, then added second-half touchdowns to running back Wendell Smallwood (36 yards) and tight end Zach Ertz (five yards). Wentz and the Eagles will be on bye in Week 9, giving the quarterback an opportunity to travel back stateside and rest the back injury that limited his practice participation leading up to this contest.