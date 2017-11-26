Wentz completed 23 of 36 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns, adding five carries for 29 yards, in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Bears.

Wentz became just the third quarterback all season to throw for multiple touchdowns against the underrated Chicago defense. He distributed one score apiece to his top targets, with Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor each finding the end zone. Wentz likely would've had an even bigger day if the Eagles hadn't been up by at least 21 points for the entire second half. While the overall strength of the team has limited his chances to pile up yards the past four games, Wentz will carry a streak of seven consecutive multi-TD outings into a tricky Week 13 road matchup with the Rams.