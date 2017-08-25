Wentz completed six of 10 passes for 129 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.

Wentz bounced back strong from a mediocre performance in the second preseason game, though he did nearly throw a pick-six when a deflected pass was intercepted deep in Eagles territory. The offensive line struggled to keep him upright, but Wentz and his receivers still managed to get the best of Miami's secondary. Torrey Smith took advantage of a busted coverage to blow by the defense for a 50-yard score on the opening drive, and Alshon Jeffery later found the end zone from 15 yards out. The Eagles pulled Wentz at the end of the first quarter, apparently having seen enough. Assuming he's held out of the preseason finale, he'll finish the exhibition schedule 16-of-23 passing for 241 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Wentz seems to be enjoying his slew of new weapons as he prepares for Week 1 in Washington.