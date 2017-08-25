Eagles' Carson Wentz: Tosses two touchdowns
Wentz completed six of 10 passes for 129 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.
Wentz bounced back strong from a mediocre performance in the second preseason game, though he did nearly throw a pick-six when a deflected pass was intercepted deep in Eagles territory. The offensive line struggled to keep him upright, but Wentz and his receivers still managed to get the best of Miami's secondary. Torrey Smith took advantage of a busted coverage to blow by the defense for a 50-yard score on the opening drive, and Alshon Jeffery later found the end zone from 15 yards out. The Eagles pulled Wentz at the end of the first quarter, apparently having seen enough. Assuming he's held out of the preseason finale, he'll finish the exhibition schedule 16-of-23 passing for 241 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Wentz seems to be enjoying his slew of new weapons as he prepares for Week 1 in Washington.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Won't play much against Bills•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Throws touchdown on lone drive•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Playing in preseason opener•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Hosting workouts with teammates•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Undergoes surgery to correct vision•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Focused on improving footwork•
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...
-
Crowder tops Sportsline breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
12-team PPR mock draft review
Our CBS Sports staff completed a 12-team PPR mock draft, and the rookie running backs are all...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...