Eagles' Carson Wentz: Uncertain about Week 1
Wentz (knee) acknowledged Tuesday that his Week 1 availability will be a close call, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. "It's going to be close," Wentz said. "It's going to be close. I'm still eyeing that date. At the end of the day, it's not just my decision. There's coaches and doctors that really have the final say. I really like where I'm at and time will tell here."
The timing and severity of Wentz's injury hinted at a close call throughout the offseason, but he put some of the concern to rest when he opened training camp participating in full-team drills. The Eagles then scaled him back to 7-on-7s and individual work, wary that a red jersey wouldn't be enough to prevent accidental collisions with linemen going full speed. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the new plan was a precaution rather than a setback, but he also acknowledged that Wentz was still dealing with the mental hurdle of regaining trust in his surgically repaired knee. On a more optimistic and somewhat surprising note, Pederson recently mentioned that Wentz is throwing with more velocity than he did during training camp the past two seasons. It's an encouraging sign, but the 25-year-old quarterback is still no lock to make an appearance this preseason, and he'll probably need some 11-on-11 reps before the Eagles are comfortable playing him in a regular-season game. Pederson said in July that the final decision on Week 1 will be left to the Eagles' medical staff.
