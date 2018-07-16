Eagles' Carson Wentz: Uncertain for opener
Eagles coach Doug Pederson still isn't sure if Wentz (knee) will be ready for Week 1, Peter King of NBC Sports reports. "I can't say," said Pederson. "I don't know now. I can tell you it's not going to be a Doug Pederson decision. It will be a doctors' decision. Carson will have to be 100 percent before he takes the field. I am going to rely totally on my medical staff."
Rehabbing from a torn ACL accompanied by other damage in his left knee, Wentz seemed to be ahead of schedule in early June when he took part in 7-on-7 drills at the final round of OTAs. While his rehab process is coming along faster than expected, the nature and timing of the injury will make it tough to forecast his Week 1 status until the start of the season is much closer. It's unclear if Wentz has a realistic shot to take part in 11-on-11 contact work early in training camp.
