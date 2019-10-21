Wentz completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 191 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 37-10 loss to Dallas.

The Eagles' offensive line struggled to give Wentz much time in the pocket against Dallas' aggressive pass rush. It didn't help that Philadelphia fell behind by 14 points no more than six minutes into the contest, allowing the opposition to key in on stopping the pass early and often. The 26-year-old was stripped twice in addition to his lone pick, leading to a career-high three turnovers. Wentz' protection will have to step things up with a harsh road matchup against the Bills' top-five defense on tap Sunday.