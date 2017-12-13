Wentz underwent surgery in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

The Eagles have yet to issue an update following Wentz's procedure, but the expectation is that the surgery went as anticipated. A clearer timetable on Wentz's return to full football activities should emerge at some point during the offseason, but if his rehab goes according to plan, there's a good chance the franchise signal caller will be ready to play Week 1 of the 2018 season. The Eagles will turn to Nick Foles to start the final three games of the regular season and for the duration of the team's postseason run.