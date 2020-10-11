Wentz completed 20 of 35 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Week 5 against the Steelers. He also chipped in 11 rushing yards.

Wentz threw a pair of costly interceptions late in the game, but put forth a valiant comeback effort. Working with backup receivers, Wentz managed touchdown tosses of eight and four yards to record his third multi-touchdown performance of the season. He also surpassed seven yards per attempt for the first time in the campaign, helped by six passes of more than 15 yards. Wentz will face a tough Week 6 matchup against the Ravens, but may have one or both of Alshon Jeffery (ankle/illness) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) back to aid his effort.