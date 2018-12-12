Wentz (back) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Rams, sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

During his press conference earlier Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson relayed that Wentz wouldn't take part in the team's first practice of the week but remained a possibility for Sunday. This latest report casts more doubt on Wentz's availability, with Rapoport adding that depending on how the NFC playoff picture looks after Week 15, the Eagles could be inclined to shut their franchise signal-caller down for the final two games of the regular season. The team is still gathering information regarding the extent of the back problems Wentz has endured, so official word on his status for Sunday may not come until closer to the weekend. Nick Foles would be in line for the Week 15 start if Wentz is ruled out.

