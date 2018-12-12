Eagles' Carson Wentz: Unlikely to play Week 15
Wentz (back) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Rams, sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
During his press conference earlier Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson relayed that Wentz wouldn't take part in the team's first practice of the week but remained a possibility for Sunday. This latest report casts more doubt on Wentz's availability, with Rapoport adding that depending on how the NFC playoff picture looks after Week 15, the Eagles could be inclined to shut their franchise signal-caller down for the final two games of the regular season. The team is still gathering information regarding the extent of the back problems Wentz has endured, so official word on his status for Sunday may not come until closer to the weekend. Nick Foles would be in line for the Week 15 start if Wentz is ruled out.
More News
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Tending to back issue•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Late offensive surge not enough•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Tops 300 yards in win•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Nabs win despite quiet game•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Falls off cliff in big loss•
-
Eagles' Carson Wentz: Throws for 360 yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...