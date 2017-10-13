Play

Wentz produced his third multi-touchdown game of the season in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers.

Wentz only completed 16 of 30 passes for 222 yards, but he made up for it with a trio of touchdowns and 25 yards on the ground. His 133 rushing yards nearly match his total of 150 from all of last season, and he's on pace for 4,224 passing yards and 35 touchdowns as the Eagles prepare for a Week 7 matchup with the Redskins on Monday Night Football. He threw for 307 yards and a pair of scores in a road game against Washington in Week 1.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...