Wentz produced his third multi-touchdown game of the season in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers.

Wentz only completed 16 of 30 passes for 222 yards, but he made up for it with a trio of touchdowns and 25 yards on the ground. His 133 rushing yards nearly match his total of 150 from all of last season, and he's on pace for 4,224 passing yards and 35 touchdowns as the Eagles prepare for a Week 7 matchup with the Redskins on Monday Night Football. He threw for 307 yards and a pair of scores in a road game against Washington in Week 1.